Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:

1. One Inland Empire city placed its manager on administrative leave and another took away its treasurer’s investment authority.

2. After decades of debate, the Redlands Police Department will finally get a permanent headquarters.

3. San Bernardino County has enacted a new law aimed at reducing light pollution in the night skies over its mountains and deserts.

4. We remember Margaret Hill, a beloved local educator who passed away shortly before Christmas.

NOTE: The San Bernardino Sun has reported that a public memorial service for Margaret Hill is planned for 11AM Saturday, Jan. 22, at San Manuel Stadium in downtown San Bernardino.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.