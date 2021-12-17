Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:

1. Assemblyman Jose Medina announced he will not seek another term in the state Legislature.

2. County supervisors finalized new district maps in both San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

3. Riverside County is doing away with precinct voting in favor of fewer voting centers.

4. San Bernardino Police announced a gang sweep on illegal gambling operations, netting 180 arrests and seizing guns and money.

