Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
1.San Bernardino County was the scene of the first jury trial to be held via Zoom.
2.Riverside County has hired a former federal judge to review how social services may have failed the 13 children whose parents held them captive in their Perris home.
3.The proposed Congressional and Legislative district maps are out, and a couple of Inland Empire cities are not happy with them.
4.The San Bernardino City Council Censured Mayor John Valdivia. What’s does that mean?