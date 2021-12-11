Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

1.San Bernardino County was the scene of the first jury trial to be held via Zoom.

2.Riverside County has hired a former federal judge to review how social services may have failed the 13 children whose parents held them captive in their Perris home.

3.The proposed Congressional and Legislative district maps are out, and a couple of Inland Empire cities are not happy with them.

4.The San Bernardino City Council Censured Mayor John Valdivia. What’s does that mean?