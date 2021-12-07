© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

After Senate leaders broker a deal, the House takes a first step to avoid default

By Kelsey Snell
Published December 7, 2021 at 6:36 PM PST
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have agreed on a plan to try to avoid a federal default without GOP votes.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have agreed on a plan to try to avoid a federal default without GOP votes.

The House voted 222-212 Tuesday night to approve a Senate-hatched plan that could allow Congress to avoid a federal default and tie up other legislative loose ends.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., agreed on a proposal that would allow the Senate to increase the federal borrowing limit without the threat of a Republican filibuster.

The move is an attempt to end a months-long standoff as Republicans have refused to join Democrats in voting to increase the debt limit.

"I think this [plan] is in the best interest of the country by avoiding default," McConnell told reporters Tuesday. "I also think it is in the best interest of Republicans."

The approach combines a one-time change to Senate rules with a measure to prevent scheduled cuts to Medicare payments.

But House passage of this proposal is just the first step in a lengthy process. If the one-time change passes the Senate, the bill still needs to be signed into law by the president. Only then would the opportunity to increase the federal borrowing limit with a simple majority vote in the Senate kick off.

The one-off agreement would allow Senate Democrats to avoid default, assuming the party is unified on the amount of borrowing power they're willing to allow. Democrats say their goal is to choose a figure that will resolve the debt limit until after the midterm elections in November 2022.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress earlier this month that lawmakers have until Dec. 15 to increase the nation's borrowing limit or risk defaulting on the country's bills.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Kelsey Snell
Kelsey Snell is a Congressional correspondent for NPR. She has covered Congress since 2010 for outlets including The Washington Post, Politico and National Journal. She has covered elections and Congress with a reporting specialty in budget, tax and economic policy. She has a graduate degree in journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. and an undergraduate degree in political science from DePaul University in Chicago.
See stories by Kelsey Snell