Weekly News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:
1. A federal appeals court has rejected claims that an Amazon warehouse at San Bernardino International Airport was wrongly approved.
2. A former Rancho Cucamonga High School teacher is suing the school district over his arrest for bringing a loaded gun into his classroom.
3. The financial benefits to the highly paid superintendent of the Ontario-Montclair school district were even more generous than initially thought.
4.The Moreno Valley City Council has rescinded its controversial appointment of a former councilwoman to a vacant seat.
