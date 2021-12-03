Olympic diver and knitter Tom Daley launches his own online knitting shop

British diver Tom Daley won fans for his habit of knitting between events at the Tokyo Olympics. Now he's converted that hobby into a business, launching a website that sells knitting kits for sweaters, blankets, accessories and even a pink flamingo named Elvis.

Daley's Made with Love site recently went live, giving his fans — many of whom have long followed his knitting exploits on Instagram — a new chance to purl along with the 27-year-old gold medalist.

After the diving star was spotted knitting in Tokyo, he said it helped him cope with the stress of Olympic competition. He was prolific enough to create a knitting-specific account, where he sold doggie jumpers and other projects to benefit charities. That account is now devoted to his online store, which also carries a line of clothing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley)

"Whether you're looking for a way to calm the mind or you want a new hobby, knitting offers something for everyone," Daley said in a post about his new business. "My new knit kits are here to spark your creativity and are designed by yours truly with love."

When Daley won his first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, he used the moment to encourage young LGBT people to dream big. Even if they don't yet have the support they need, he promised, it will come.

"I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion," Daley said.

Daley's teammates on Britain's Tokyo Olympics team recently voted him the Olympians' Olympian, an honor reserved for "the athlete that best demonstrates what it means to be part of Team GB."

Daley was just 14 when he competed in his first Olympics, at the Beijing 2008 Games.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.