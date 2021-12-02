KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
12/2 KVCR Midday News: Former San Jacinto Councilman Sentenced for Illegal Cannabis Shop, First Case of Omicron Variant in CA, Christmas Tree Supply Down & Prices Up, & More
- Former San Jacinto City Councilman Joel Lopez has been sentenced to one year in jail and five years probation, after he pleaded guilty to operating an illegal cannabis shop.
- Damage is extensive in the wake of Wednesday’s fire that tore through an apartment complex under construction in Upland.
- Police were looking for a man dubbed the “snake burglar” who crawled into a Riverside business and fled with several thousand dollars.
- The first case of the omicron variant in the U.S. was detected in California, and state officials are urging people to get vaccinated.
- Christmas tree buyers face reduced supplies and higher prices.
- California water districts to get 0% of requested supplies.