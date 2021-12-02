© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/2 KVCR Midday News: Former San Jacinto Councilman Sentenced for Illegal Cannabis Shop, First Case of Omicron Variant in CA, Christmas Tree Supply Down & Prices Up, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 2, 2021 at 12:56 PM PST
Midday News - Angeles Natl Forest.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Former San Jacinto City Councilman Joel Lopez has been sentenced to one year in jail and five years probation, after he pleaded guilty to operating an illegal cannabis shop.
  • Damage is extensive in the wake of Wednesday’s fire that tore through an apartment complex under construction in Upland.
  • Police were looking for a man dubbed the “snake burglar” who crawled into a Riverside business and fled with several thousand dollars.
  • The first case of the omicron variant in the U.S. was detected in California, and state officials are urging people to get vaccinated.
  • Christmas tree buyers face reduced supplies and higher prices.
  • California water districts to get 0% of requested supplies.

Tags

Local newsHealth newsvirus news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad