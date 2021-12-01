© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/1 KVCR Midday News: Curtain of Courage Memorial for 2015 San Bernardino Attack Victims, Mid-County Parkway is Moving Forward, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 1, 2021 at 12:41 PM PST
Midday News - Forest Road.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The Wildlands Conservancy of Oak Glen recently acquired over 41 square miles of pristine forest property in Northern California.
  • Thursday marks the sixth anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Inland Regional Center. A “Curtain of Courage” Memorial will be on display at the San Bernardino County Museum in Redlands, beginning at 1pm Thursday.
  • Elaine Howle, who has led the non-partisan State Auditor’s Office for 21 years, is retiring at the end of the year.
  • Despite a lack of long-term funding, the planned Mid-County Parkway that will connect Perris with San Jacinto, is moving forward.

Tags

Local news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad