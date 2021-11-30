© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/30 KVCR Midday News: Omicron Variant and Updating Vaccines, Drought Difficult for CA Ranchers, Limited Medical Parole, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 30, 2021 at 11:47 AM PST
Midday Report- desert.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Three IE high schools were victorious in their CIF Championship football games over the weekend.
  • Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis, says the situation regarding the Omicron variant is being closely monitored and that vaccines are easy to update following variants.
  • The Festival of Lights is aglow in Riverside, sans the turn-on ceremony due to the pandemic.
  • The ongoing drought is making it harder for California ranchers to provide water for livestock.
  • California now limits medical parole to those on ventilators.

Tags

Health newsLocal newsvirus news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad