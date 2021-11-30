KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/30 KVCR Midday News: Omicron Variant and Updating Vaccines, Drought Difficult for CA Ranchers, Limited Medical Parole, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Three IE high schools were victorious in their CIF Championship football games over the weekend.
- Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis, says the situation regarding the Omicron variant is being closely monitored and that vaccines are easy to update following variants.
- The Festival of Lights is aglow in Riverside, sans the turn-on ceremony due to the pandemic.
- The ongoing drought is making it harder for California ranchers to provide water for livestock.
- California now limits medical parole to those on ventilators.