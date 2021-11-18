© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/18 KVCR Midday News: LA County Men Convicted of Collecting Ransom, Palm Springs Police Chief to be Sworn In, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 18, 2021 at 12:30 PM PST
Midday News - Palm Springs Wind Farm.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • State Attorney General Rob Bonta is urging the federal appeals court that blocked California’s ban on private detention centers to rethink its decision.
  • Palm Springs’ new police chief Andrew Mills will be sworn in during the regular meeting of the Palm Springs City Council at 5:30 p.m.
  • Two Los Angeles County men were convicted Monday a federal jury of collecting ransom payments in which several victims were kidnapped near the California-Mexico border.
  • California lawmakers may have another big budget surplus to spend next year.
  • A new report has found that Southern Californians are doing better to reduce their reliance on groundwater to meet the urban demand.

Tags

Local news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad