KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/18 KVCR Midday News: LA County Men Convicted of Collecting Ransom, Palm Springs Police Chief to be Sworn In, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- State Attorney General Rob Bonta is urging the federal appeals court that blocked California’s ban on private detention centers to rethink its decision.
- Palm Springs’ new police chief Andrew Mills will be sworn in during the regular meeting of the Palm Springs City Council at 5:30 p.m.
- Two Los Angeles County men were convicted Monday a federal jury of collecting ransom payments in which several victims were kidnapped near the California-Mexico border.
- California lawmakers may have another big budget surplus to spend next year.
- A new report has found that Southern Californians are doing better to reduce their reliance on groundwater to meet the urban demand.