The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/17 KVCR Midday News: Thanksgiving Travel Will Be Near Pre-Pandemic Levels, Riverside Appoints Homeless Solutions Officer, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 17, 2021 at 12:21 PM PST
Midday News - Riverside.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Native American leaders from local tribes and state lawmakers met with the Riverside Unified School District Monday to discuss cultural sensitivity.
  • Lorissa Villarreal has been appointed as Riverside’s homeless solutions officer.
  • The Riverside City Council has answered an apparent demand for more hotel rooms in the downtown area by approving a new complex.
  • Thanksgiving travel numbers will be near pre-pandemic levels, according to a new survey.
  • California backslides on water conservation amid drought.

Local newsHealth news
Shareen Awad
