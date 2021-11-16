© 2021 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/16 KVCR Midday News: Gas Prices Hit Record High, Thanksgiving Drive Thru Event to Provide Turkeys, $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Deal, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 16, 2021 at 11:43 AM PST
Midday News- palm trees in a row.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California gas prices hit a record high average, after 19-months of continual rising prices.
  • Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino will hand out 400 turkeys to pre-registered guests at their Thanksgiving Drive Thru event on November 19 from 1-3pm, 2950-B Jefferson St, Riverside. Families experiencing food insecurity can reserve their spot by visiting www.FeedingIE.org/turkey
  • A $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal was signed into law by President Biden, part of which will go towards fixing roads and bridges in California.
  • A multi-agency crackdown on bad drivers between Lake Elsinore and Hemet resulted in scores of citations.

