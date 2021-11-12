© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
NewsWrap_Logo.png
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff

KVCR | By Rick Dulock,
Cassie MacDuff
Published November 12, 2021 at 5:49 AM PST
NewsWrap_Logo.png

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:
1. Riverside's utility tax measure won voters' approval, but is now on hold and facing a legal challenge.
2. SB County's Public Defender's Office is under fire by several employees claiming they were sexually harassed by top managers.
3. Riverside Unified School District responded after a video of one of their teachers made headlines.
4. Three people have been appointed to vacancies in offices where officials stepped down before the ends of their terms
5. We remember the first female officer in the Redlands PD.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

Rick Dulock
Rick Dulock is originally from Gainesville, Florida. He fell in love with NPR as a student board operator for 91.9 KVCR in 1996 and since then has worn many hats including Development Director and Pledge Producer. Rick has served as Program Manager since 2011 and is currently working on bolstering KVCR's Weekend Showcase with limited series and unique public radio offerings.
See stories by Rick Dulock
Cassie MacDuff
Cassie is a Press Enterprise regional columnist blogger.
See stories by Cassie MacDuff