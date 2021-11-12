Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:

1. Riverside's utility tax measure won voters' approval, but is now on hold and facing a legal challenge.

2. SB County's Public Defender's Office is under fire by several employees claiming they were sexually harassed by top managers.

3. Riverside Unified School District responded after a video of one of their teachers made headlines.

4. Three people have been appointed to vacancies in offices where officials stepped down before the ends of their terms

5. We remember the first female officer in the Redlands PD.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.