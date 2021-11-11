The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.
The Voice: The threat of eviction returns for inland residents behind on rent
It’s been one month since the COVID-19 eviction moratorium expired here in California on September 30, and now the ongoing housing challenges faced by Inland Empire families still struggling due to the pandemic are coming into sharper focus. KVCR's Megan Jamerson discusses this with Stephanie Williams, Executive Editor of Black Voice News.
To read the article, With COVID Eviction Moratorium Protections Expired, Many Local Renters Are at Risk, by by BVN reporter Breanna Reeves, click here.