Water supplier in Southwest San Bernardino County asked to cut back usage amid drought emergency

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published November 10, 2021 at 1:41 PM PST
Drought-sign-388x263.jpg

The Inland Empire Utilities Agency is being asked to step up water conservation efforts and reduce usage of state reserves immediately. This comes as part an emergency drought declaration made Tuesday by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

The Inland Empire Utilities Agency serves around 700,000 people in southwestern San Bernardino County, including the cities of Fontana, Ontario, Ranch Cucamonga, Upland, Montclair, Chino and Chino Hills.

They are one of six local agencies within the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. The emergency declaration is intended to support the Governor’s call on Californians to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 15 percent.

The state continues to deal with unprecedented drought conditions where major water reserves are at their lowest levels ever since being filled in the 1970’s.

