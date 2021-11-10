© 2021 91.9 KVCR

San Bernardino County supervisors get first look at new voting district maps

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published November 10, 2021 at 1:55 PM PST
San Bernardino County Map
sbcountyredistricting.com

San Bernardino County got one step closer Tuesday to re-designing it’s voting districts.

Every ten years San Bernardino county is required to redraw the lines of each of the five county board of supervisor’s districts using the latest census data. The three proposed maps, submitted by a non-partisan redistricting committee, maintain boundaries similar to the current map despite population growth and changing demographics within the area.

The board of supervisors will meet again on Tuesday, November 16 to look at the maps more closely. They have until December 15 to decide on the final boundaries.

The proposed maps, and other details on the process are available online at sbcountyredistricting.com.

Megan Jamerson
