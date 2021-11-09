Riverside County approves the hiring of more veterans service agents to meet demands

Riverside County veterans may soon notice some improvements to delays in service claims. The county approved the hiring of additional staff members Tuesday, in order to increase the number of vets they can serve.

The ideal ratio of veterans’ services representatives to vets is one per 5,000, but in Riverside County it is nearly double.

This means the county which has the third largest veteran population in the state could easily fall behind in helping veterans meet their current needs. The small staffing gain will "help meet the current needs, increase the number of veterans served, increase claims filed, generate more federal monetary benefits and increase state funding," county Veterans' Services Director Grant Gautsche said in a statement.

The total cost will be $698,995 during the current and next several fiscal years.