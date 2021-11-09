© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Redlands Veterans Dinner to Follow The Annual Redlands Veterans Day Parade and Celebration on Thursday

KVCR | By Rick Dulock
Published November 9, 2021 at 4:14 PM PST

KVCR's Rick Dulock recently spoke to Bill McCalmon, a local veteran who is a member of the committee in Redlands planning a free dinner and celebration to honor those who serve or have served in U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard.

Activities should start around 2:00pm on Thursday - November 11, 2021 at Elks Lodge 583 in Redlands: https://www.elks.org/lodges/ContactUs.cfm?LodgeNumber=0583

Rick Dulock
Rick Dulock is originally from Gainesville, Florida. He fell in love with NPR as a student board operator for 91.9 KVCR in 1996 and since then has worn many hats including Development Director and Pledge Producer. Rick has served as Program Manager since 2011 and is currently working on bolstering KVCR's Weekend Showcase with limited series and unique public radio offerings.
See stories by Rick Dulock