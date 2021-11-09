Redlands Veterans Dinner to Follow The Annual Redlands Veterans Day Parade and Celebration on Thursday

KVCR's Rick Dulock recently spoke to Bill McCalmon, a local veteran who is a member of the committee in Redlands planning a free dinner and celebration to honor those who serve or have served in U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard.

Activities should start around 2:00pm on Thursday - November 11, 2021 at Elks Lodge 583 in Redlands: https://www.elks.org/lodges/ContactUs.cfm?LodgeNumber=0583