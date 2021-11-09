Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 11/09/21

The number of patients in San Bernardino County ICU’s jumped by nearly 30 percent over the last week to 88 people. Hospitalizations are continuing their slow but steady increase for the fourth straight week in a row with another seven percent increase to 319 people.

In neighboring Riverside county, where hospitalizations have been oscillating slighting over the past four weeks, the number of patients dipped five percent to 240 people. ICU cases are slightly up to 56 patients, but that's still 30 percent lower than this time last month.

Throughout the inland region, vaccination rates vary by age. For kids 12 to 17 over 40 percent are fully vaccinated, for people age 18-49 its over 50 percent and for folks age 50 and older it’s 70 percent.

In both counties, the Pfizer vaccine is now available to children age 5 to 11.