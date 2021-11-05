Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:

1. Election results are shaping up in Moreno Valley, Riverside and Hemet.

2. The Temecula City Council banned disruptive noises during council meetings.

3. Los Angeles will pay a Corona family $17 million for the fatal shooting of their disabled son by off-duty LAPD officer.

4. Rancho Cucamonga might be a stop on a proposed high-speed rail line to Las Vegas.

