Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.
Weekly News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff
KVCR's Rick Dulock
1. Election results are shaping up in Moreno Valley, Riverside and Hemet.
2. The Temecula City Council banned disruptive noises during council meetings.
3. Los Angeles will pay a Corona family $17 million for the fatal shooting of their disabled son by off-duty LAPD officer.
4. Rancho Cucamonga might be a stop on a proposed high-speed rail line to Las Vegas.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.