North American Trial of New COVID-19 Therapy Set to Begin in Moreno Valley

Riverside University Health System’s Moreno Valley Medical Center is set to begin North America's first drug trial of a new treatment for COVID-19.

As a partner in the study, the center will look at the safety and efficacy of using a combination of an FDA approved cancer medication and anti-parasitic for humans on patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

The drug therapy was discovered by Louisiana State University researchers using artificial intelligence. This AI model predicted that the drug combination would have up to 97 percent success in reducing the amount of SARS CO-V-2, which is the virus that causes the illness we know as COVID-19.