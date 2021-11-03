When a food delivery driver is found driving a stolen car, the police deliver the food instead

A Fontana man got a surprise earlier this month when the food he ordered online was delivered to his home by the police.

The Fontana P.D. dropped off the food after the DoorDash worker, who was originally supposed to make the delivery, was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle.

Officers saw the car entering a McDonald’s drive through on the evening of October 15. They stopped the vehicle and detained two suspects as they were leaving the parking lot. Rather than let the food go cold, the cops delivered the meal to a very surprised Fontana man.

Police have since returned the car to its owner. And the driver was released after the car’s owner decided not to press charges.