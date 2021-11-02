Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 11/02/21

In San Bernardino County, the number of people hospitalized over the last week increased again for the second week in a row. Hospitalizations are up 24 percent while the number of patients in the ICU is remaining stable at around 80 people. Also on Monday, five deaths were reported.

In Riverside County, the number of people hospitalized over the last week increased 13 percent and the number of patients in the ICU is also fairly stable at 54 patients. Also on Monday, 10 deaths were reported.