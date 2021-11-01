The best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2021

The only thing better than celebrating Halloween is catching up on the internet's best costumes the next morning (preferably with some leftover candy in hand). Here's a non-exhaustive list of some of Team Live Blog's favorites.

Singer Lizzo was unrecognizable as The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda.

Cardi B killed the game as Morticia Addams, while Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their kids also moonlighted as the Addams Family.

Horror film lover LeBron James dressed up as Freddy Kreuger, of whom he has an actual tattoo.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom set the couples' costume bar high, dressed as a vaccine and a healthcare worker.

Harry Styles performed at one of his "Harryween" shows dressed as The Wizard of Oz heroine Dorothy (and a clown at the other).

This Lizzie McGuire Movie group costume from Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and actress Olivia DeJonge got an enthusiastic thumbs-up from "Lizzie" herself.

Lil Nas X went as Voldemort, or as he put it, "he who must be called by your name." The rapper also posed as Seth Powers from Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide.

Ariana Grande threw it back to the 1950s as "Miss Creature from the Black Lagoon."

Singer Bebe Rexha transformed into the Anna Nicole Smith to recreate the late model's infamous 1994 wedding to J. Howard Marshall II.

Janelle Monáeis The Grinch (and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde), thanks to a talented team of costumers, makeup artists and filmmakers.

And Steve Buscemi greeted some fellow kids while dressed as his own meme.

My daughter got a less blurry pic! https://t.co/alM7crnEYM pic.twitter.com/qsVhyCgh61 — Debra Wexler (@DebraWexler_) November 1, 2021

