Community and agency resistance to warehouse development is growing in the inland region

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published November 1, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
Increasingly neighborhood groups are speaking out saying they don’t want the noise and pollution caused by warehouse truck traffic and now some county and state agencies are seeking regulations. KVCR's Megan Jamerson learns more from Southern California News Group(SCNG) staff writer Stephen Scauzillo(Skow-zillow) who is part of the team covering this trend for SCNG's Inland Empire newspapers.

To read Scauzillo's story, Pushback against warehouses in the Inland Empire gains momentum, click here.

