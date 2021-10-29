Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:

1. The Moreno Valley City Council’s appointment to fill a vacancy is being challenged as illegal.

2. More vacancies are cropping up that must be filled by appointments or special elections.

3. Looking at measures and races on next Tuesday’s ballots in the IE.

