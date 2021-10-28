An ethnic studies certificate is now available at UCR ahead of state K-12 curriculum changes

U.C. Riverside is offering a first of its kind certificate program for K-12 teachers to prepare them for a new ethnic studies curriculum requirement.

The extension program for professionals partnered with the university’s ethnic studies experts to develop the certificate program. There are multiple start dates with the first group beginning virtually on November 1.

The program comes ahead of a new state requirement where K-12 public schools will need to offer at least one ethnic studies course starting in the 2025-26 school year. Assemblymember Jose Medina of Riverside introduced this legislation which also requires students graduating in 2029-30 to complete one semester.