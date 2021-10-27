The Voice: Hate crimes are up in California. Here's how that looks in one inland city.

Race related hate crimes are up in California including here in the city of Riverside. State Attorney General Rob Bonta visited Riverside last week to meet with local leaders and discuss solutions. KVCR's Megan Jamerson speaks with Black Voice News Executive Editor Stephanie Williams about their coverage of the event, what the numbers look like locally, and the solutions the city is using.

