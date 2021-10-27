© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Voice
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.

The Voice: Hate crimes are up in California. Here's how that looks in one inland city.

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published October 27, 2021 at 3:24 PM PDT
Voice Square

Race related hate crimes are up in California including here in the city of Riverside.  State Attorney General Rob Bonta visited Riverside last week to meet with local leaders and discuss solutions. KVCR's Megan Jamerson speaks with Black Voice News Executive Editor Stephanie Williams about their coverage of the event, what the numbers look like locally, and the solutions the city is using.

To read the coverage of A.G. Bonta's visit as reported by BVN's Drew Nate click here.

