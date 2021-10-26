Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 10/26/21

In San Bernardino County Monday there were eight percent more COVID-19 patients in hospitals but 15 percent fewer patients in the ICUs compared to last week. In Riverside County, there were 23 percent fewer patients in hospitals and 18 percent fewer patients in ICUs.

Riverside county reported 48 deaths and San Bernardino County reported 262 deaths over the last week. These large spikes, according to officials, are due to a discrepancy between state and county reporting.

The state includes suspected COVID deaths in their numbers while the county says they wait until deaths are confirmed. This process can take weeks or even months. The additional reported deaths actually occurred over the past 18 months.