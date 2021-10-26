Inland Counties Expand Availability of COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters.

Fully vaccinated residents now have multiple options for added protection against COVID-19 with C.D.C. approval of Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters last week.

Eligible groups include:



People age 65 and older.

People age 18 and older: that live in long-term care settings, that live or work in settings with a high risk of getting sick, or that have underlying medical conditions.

These groups can get their booster at least six months after their last vaccine dose of the two shot Pfizer or Moderna or the one shot Johnson & Johnson

Locals can check pharmacies, and county run vaccination sites for walk-in clinics and appointments. Riverside County Health Department sites currently have Pfizer boosters and will start offering Moderna and J&J boosters Tuesday. San Bernardino County sites currently offer all three boosters.

For more information visit myturb.ca.gov.