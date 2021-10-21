© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Voice: New State Laws Strengthen Protections for Domestic Violence Survivors

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published October 21, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
Voice Square

Governor Gavin Newsom signed multiple pieces of legislation recently that enhance protections for survivors of domestic violence while also strengthening the state’s gun safety laws. KVCR's Megan Jamerson speaks with Stephanie Williams, Executive Editor of Black Voice News about the potential impacts and importance of these measures.

To read the article, New Legislation Enhances Protections for CA’s Domestic Violence Survivors, by BVN reporter Drew Nate, click here.

