© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Here's How to Reduce Household Water Usage By 15%

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published October 20, 2021 at 11:15 AM PDT
stock_footage_a_lawn_sprinkler_wasting_water_by_not_only_watering_a_parched_lawn_but_the_driveway_as_well.jpg
www.shutterstock.com
/

After Governor Gavin Newsom expanded the drought emergency to the entire state Tuesday, inland residents may be wondering what a 15 percent reduction in their household water usage looks like.

It amounts to a reduction of about 30 gallons a day, according the California Department of Water Resources. Households can achieve that by making some changes both indoors and outdoors.

Indoor Conservation:

  • Reduce showers by two minutes.
  • Turn off the sink when you are shaving or brushing your teeth.
  • Only use appliances like the dishwasher and washing machine when you have a full load ready.
  • Fix those leaky toilets and sinks.

Outdoor Conservation:

  • Use a broom to clean walkways and patios instead of hosing them down.
  • Pick one day a week to cut back on watering your yard.
  • Water outside early in the day or at night to cut back on evaporation.

Longer term solutions including transitioning your landscape to drought resistant native plants, and replacing old appliances and toilets with newer efficient models.

Megan Jamerson
See stories by Megan Jamerson