Here's How to Reduce Household Water Usage By 15%

After Governor Gavin Newsom expanded the drought emergency to the entire state Tuesday, inland residents may be wondering what a 15 percent reduction in their household water usage looks like.

It amounts to a reduction of about 30 gallons a day, according the California Department of Water Resources. Households can achieve that by making some changes both indoors and outdoors.

Indoor Conservation:



Reduce showers by two minutes.

Turn off the sink when you are shaving or brushing your teeth.

Only use appliances like the dishwasher and washing machine when you have a full load ready.

Fix those leaky toilets and sinks.

Outdoor Conservation:

Use a broom to clean walkways and patios instead of hosing them down.

Pick one day a week to cut back on watering your yard.

Water outside early in the day or at night to cut back on evaporation.



Longer term solutions including transitioning your landscape to drought resistant native plants, and replacing old appliances and toilets with newer efficient models.

