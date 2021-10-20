Community Voices and Educational Institutions Central to a New State Initiative

A new statewide initiative, called California 100, aims to provide a vision and plan for the state’s next 100 years, and last week it announced the 26 commissioners who will offer their expertise in 13 different issue areas. KVCR's Megan Jamerson speaks with the Commissioner of Transportation and Urban Planning Andrea Vidaurre.

Vidaurre is local to the Inland Empire and professionally involved in analyzing policy around economic development and environmental justice. She is also the co-founder of the People's Collective for Environmental Justice.