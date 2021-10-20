© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Community Voices and Educational Institutions Central to a New State Initiative

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published October 20, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
California 100 Commission
California 100/Instagram

A new statewide initiative, called California 100, aims to provide a vision and plan for the state’s next 100 years, and last week it announced the 26 commissioners who will offer their expertise in 13 different issue areas. KVCR's Megan Jamerson speaks with the Commissioner of Transportation and Urban Planning Andrea Vidaurre.

Vidaurre is local to the Inland Empire and professionally involved in analyzing policy around economic development and environmental justice. She is also the co-founder of the People's Collective for Environmental Justice.

Megan Jamerson
See stories by Megan Jamerson
Related Content