Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 10/19/21

In San Bernardino County, COVID-19 hospitalizations are holding steady compared to last week with 249 patients in the hospital Monday.

The number of ICU patients increased 11 percent to 88 people, however this number is still 30 percent less than this time last month.

Also, one death was reported in the county Monday and the number of fully vaccinated residents sits at 58 percent.

In Riverside County, hospitalizations are down 7 percent with 268 patients and the number of ICU patients is down 32 percent to 58 people.

Four deaths were reported in the county Monday and the county vaccination rate is holding at 59 percent.