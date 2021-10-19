© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Former President Trump shapes North Carolina's Senate election with early endorsement

By Don Gonyea
Published October 19, 2021 at 2:30 PM PDT

North Carolina is a swing state with a Senate seat coming open. On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump made an early endorsement, seeming to set the positioning for the GOP hopefuls.

Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
