Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:

1. The governor has signed a bill allowing Chino Hills State Park to expand by almost 10%.

2. The developer of a truck fueling stop near two Colton elementary schools has agreed to scale back the facility.

3. Norco is taking steps to preserve its equestrian-friendly status.

4. San Bernardino will spend $1 million in pandemic relief funds on a crime prevention program.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.