The Voice: Addressing Barriers to COVID-19 Vaccine Access in Riverside County

The medical community agrees that the COVID-19 vaccine is the best protection against severe disease. In Riverside County, where 59 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, a campaign was launched last week to encourage communities of color to get their shots. KVCR's Megan Jamerson talks to Executive Editor of Black Voice News Stephanie Williams about the campaign, differences in vaccination rates among racial groups, and barriers to vaccine access.

