The Voice
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.

The Voice: Addressing Barriers to COVID-19 Vaccine Access in Riverside County

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published October 14, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
Voice Square

The medical community agrees that the COVID-19 vaccine is the best protection against severe disease. In Riverside County, where 59 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, a campaign was launched last week to encourage communities of color to get their shots. KVCR's Megan Jamerson talks to Executive Editor of Black Voice News Stephanie Williams about the campaign, differences in vaccination rates among racial groups, and barriers to vaccine access.

To read the article, Riverside county Launches New Vaccine Campaign, click here.

Megan Jamerson
See stories by Megan Jamerson