Former President Bill Clinton is hospitalized but 'on the mend'

Former President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized at the University of California Irvine Medical Center for a "non-Covid-related infection," his spokesperson says.

"He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care," the spokesperson, Angel Ureña, wrote in a statement released on Twitter.

A statement from Drs. Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack says Clinton, who's 75, was admitted "for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring."

"After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well. The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President's New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon."

