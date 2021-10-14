© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Forecast predicts the Inland Empire's business activity is on track to hit pre-pandemic levels

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published October 14, 2021 at 1:55 PM PDT
UC Riverside Business Activity Index

Business activity in the Inland Empire is on track to hit pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year. The prediction comes from U.C. Riverside’s latest Business Activity Index report.

Taner Osman, Research Manager at UCR told Inland News Today that California fell into a deeper economic hole during the pandemic compared to the nation which has left more room for growth.

Many parts of the local economy have rid themselves of the effects of the pandemic. Also with 71 percent of the state’s eligible population fully vaccinated, the virus will not have the same impact on the economy going forward said Osman.

Megan Jamerson
See stories by Megan Jamerson