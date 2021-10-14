Forecast predicts the Inland Empire's business activity is on track to hit pre-pandemic levels

Business activity in the Inland Empire is on track to hit pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year. The prediction comes from U.C. Riverside’s latest Business Activity Index report.

Taner Osman, Research Manager at UCR told Inland News Today that California fell into a deeper economic hole during the pandemic compared to the nation which has left more room for growth.

Many parts of the local economy have rid themselves of the effects of the pandemic. Also with 71 percent of the state’s eligible population fully vaccinated, the virus will not have the same impact on the economy going forward said Osman.

