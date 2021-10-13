Tentative Settlement Reached in Clergy Abuse Case

A potential settlement was reached in a lawsuit by two brothers who allege they were sexually abused by a priest at a Riverside parish 25 years ago.

The lawyer for the brothers told a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge Tuesday that an agreement had been reached.

The lawsuit was filed nearly four years ago in February 2018. The news came less than two weeks before a trial was set to start on October 25.

The case is against the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the Diocese of San Bernardino, as well as the Congregation of the Mission Western Province, which conducts religious education and activities.

The settlement will take around two months to finalize.