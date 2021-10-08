Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:

1. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco was a dues-paying member of the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group, in 2014.

2. A judge has thrown out the ballot measure that slashed San Bernardino County supervisors’ pay and limited them to one term.

3. Riverside and Redlands are moving ahead with plans to house the homeless.

4. Riverside County Supervisor Kevin Jeffries announced he won’t seek re-election.

