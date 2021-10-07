The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.
The Voice: Study Finds Association Between Low Vitamin D Levels in Black Women and Poor COVID-19 Outcomes
A new study published in the journal Nature, found an association between Vitamin D deficiency in Black Women and a high risk of poor outcomes with COVID-19. KVCR's Megan Jamerson talks about the findings with Black Voice News Executive Editor Stephanie Williams.
To read the article, Black Women with Low Levels of Vitamin D More Susceptible to COVID, New Study Finds, click here.