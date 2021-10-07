© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
kvcr-bvn_logo.png
The Voice
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.

The Voice: Study Finds Association Between Low Vitamin D Levels in Black Women and Poor COVID-19 Outcomes

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published October 7, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
Voice Square

A new study published in the journal Nature, found an association between Vitamin D deficiency in Black Women and a high risk of poor outcomes with COVID-19. KVCR's Megan Jamerson talks about the findings with Black Voice News Executive Editor Stephanie Williams.

To read the article, Black Women with Low Levels of Vitamin D More Susceptible to COVID, New Study Finds, click here.

Megan Jamerson
See stories by Megan Jamerson