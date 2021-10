2021 is on track to be California’s worst wildfire season yet, and with more fire comes more smoke.

NPR’s California Newsroom partnered with Stanford University’s Environmental Change and Human Outcomes Lab to investigate just how many days out of a year we are breathing in harmful smoke, and the findings in the story called Dangerous Air are startling.

KVCR's Megan Jamerson spoke with Caleigh Wells, of member station KCRW, one of the reporters on this project.