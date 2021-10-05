Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 10/5/21

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to drop across the inland region, according to data reported Monday.

In San Bernardino County, hospitalizations dropped 15% to 285 patients and ICU cases dropped 11% to 97 patients compared to last week. There were also 11 deaths which is 24% fewer.

Over the same period in Riverside County, hospitalizations dropped 17% to 315 patients while ICU cases dropped 20% to 89 patients. The county also saw 13 deaths which is 5% fewer than last week.

The number of residents receiving their first vaccine dose or that are now fully vaccinated slowed over the last week. But overall, both counties have been giving more doses, which may be a sign people are getting their booster shots.