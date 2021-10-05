KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
10/5 KVCR Midday News: Riv Co Supervisor Kevin Jeffries to Retire, California Momnibus Act, East Hospitality Lane Fire, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County Supervisor Kevin Jeffries will reportedly retire at the end of his current term.
- A wind-driven fire gutted a 2-story office complex on East Hospitality Lane on Sunday.
- A Temecula Valley High School student suspected of carrying a handgun on campus is in police custody.
- Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law the California “Momnibus” Act to improve infant and maternal health.
- A century-old building originally used as a laundry by Chinese workers at Yosemite’s iconic hotel has been restored and turned into a visitor’s attraction to recognize Chinese contributions to Yosemite.
- Officials investigating one of California’s largest oil spills are looking into whether a ship’s anchor may have struck a pipeline on the ocean floor.