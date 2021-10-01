© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Sandeep Jauhar: How do emotions affect the heart?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz MeshkinpourRachel Faulkner
Published October 1, 2021 at 6:54 AM PDT

Part 1 of TED Radio Hour episode: Heartache

Cardiologist Sandeep Jauhar explains a case where deep grief caused takotsubo cardiomyopathy—also called "broken heart syndrome." He examines the connection emotions have with our most vital organ.

About Sandeep Jauhar

Sandeep Jauhar is a practicing cardiologist and the Director of the Heart Failure Program at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

In addition to his medical practice, Jauhar is a New York Times best-selling author and currently a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times.

His most recent book, Heart: A History, tells the little-known stories of the doctors who risked their careers — and the patients who risked their lives — to understand our most vital organ. The book also confronts the limits of medical technology, arguing that future progress will be determined more by how we choose to live rather than by any device we invent.

Jauhar holds a BA and PhD from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MD from the Washington University in St. Louis.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Rachel Faulkner. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
See stories by Manoush Zomorodi
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
Rachel Faulkner
Rachel Faulkner is a producer for TED Radio Hour and How I Built This, where she produces, scores and edits episodes.