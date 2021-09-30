© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Voice
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.

The Voice: How a State Solar Subsidy is Burdening Low Income Households

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published September 30, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
Voice Square

Californians are installing solar on their homes now more than ever. One of the perks is a generous subsidy on monthly utility bills, but the high cost of installation is pricing some households out and is raising questions about utility bill equity. KVCR's Megan Jamerson speaks with Stephanie Williams of Black Voice News to learn more.

Part one of William's series on this issue, Ending the Great Cost Shift: How California’s Poor Subsidize the State’s Solar Lifestyle, can be read here, and part two here.

