The Voice: How a State Solar Subsidy is Burdening Low Income Households

Californians are installing solar on their homes now more than ever. One of the perks is a generous subsidy on monthly utility bills, but the high cost of installation is pricing some households out and is raising questions about utility bill equity. KVCR's Megan Jamerson speaks with Stephanie Williams of Black Voice News to learn more.

Part one of William's series on this issue, Ending the Great Cost Shift: How California’s Poor Subsidize the State’s Solar Lifestyle, can be read here, and part two here.

