The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/23 KVCR Midday News: Street Food Cart Ordinance, Angeles National Forest Reopens, Banning Museum of Pinball Auction, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 23, 2021 at 12:01 PM PDT
Midday News - Angeles Natl Forest.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Riverside’s City Council made some final adjustments to the city’s street food cart ordinance and will vote on it in an upcoming session.
  • Water districts in Riverside County have joined with districts throughout the region to form a water banking program in the event of a drought.
  • The Museum of Pinball in Banning is closing, but is auctioning off more than 1,000 arcade games and pinball machines, dating back decades.
  • The Angeles National Forest has been reopened after being closed since August 31 due to the state’s wildfires.
  • A man and his 9-year-old daughter are donating motorhomes to wildfire victims.

Tags

Local newsHealth news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad