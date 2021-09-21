Residents of Riverside County's Mountain Communities Are Getting New Emergency Messaging System

Residents in Riverside County’s Idyllwild and the San Jacinto mountain communities will be getting a new emergency warning system in the coming years.

The county board of supervisors approved the five-phase two-year project on Tuesday. It will involve installing speakers at fire stations, schools, water district buildings and camps. Those locations will broadcast important information during disasters or any other type of public hazard like a wildfire.

A San Diego-based company will handle the design and construction of the project, and local radio club is a partner. The Mile High Radio Club already uses volunteers to operated HAM radios to share information with neighbors.