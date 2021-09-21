Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 09/21/21

In Riverside County, hospitalizations took a 21 percent dip Sunday compared to last week with 424 patients, and ICU cases decreased seven percent with 128 patients. Ten deaths were reported on Monday, and 48 percent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated.

In San Bernardino County, hospitalizations decreased Sunday by 13 percent compared to last week with 400 patients. ICU cases increased just under one percent to 131 patients. Nine deaths were reported Monday, and just over 45 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.